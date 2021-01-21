Advertisement

SUNY Plattsburgh to begin spring semester remote

SUNY Plattsburgh
SUNY Plattsburgh(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh students will begin their spring semester remotely. The goal is to provide a safe start and increase testing, after students return.

Classes begin February 1, but it will be all online at first. In-person classes start meeting on February 15.

We’re told any student who will live on campus, take at least one class on campus, work or use campus services will need to complete specific screening, quarantine and get tested before they can head to Plattsburgh.

There won’t be a spring break this year.

Click here for more information.

