Super Senior: Sonny Giroux

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bernard Giroux, Sonny for short, is about to make a treat.

“Blueberry bread,” he said.

The longtime Swanton resident finds comfort in the kitchen baking bread and other goodies. It’s something he’s taken on with gusto in the last few years. It’s also a gift to others. Before “pay it forward” became part of our collective vocabulary, Sonny was making meals and baking bread for people in town.

Reporter Joe Carroll: And why do you do this?

Sonny Giroux: I love it!

He honed his kitchen skills by watching his wife.

Joe Carroll: Did Gloria think you were a good baker?

Sonny Giroux: No. I had to learn!

Gloria and Sonny met in Swanton when he was just 18. They married and raised two boys. Life was good. But with age, came sickness.

“Didn’t know who she was, she had cancer and oxygen,” Sonny said.

For two years, Sonny never left Gloria’s side. And when she was in the hospital, Sonny expressed heartfelt appreciation to the nurses with his homemade goodies.

Sonny Giroux: I had to give them something.

Joe Carroll: Well, they’re getting paid.

Sonny Giroux: I know that, but that’s... money isn’t everything. The way I look at it.

Sonny also can’t forget Debbie Lavoie at Debbie’s Flower Shop.

“My wife was sick for two years and she donated flowers to me for two years, free,” he said.

Sonny’s constant care for Gloria took a toll on his health.

“I took care of her, forgot me,” he said. “I didn’t take care of me. I didn’t eat meals, I kept her meals going. Yup.”

Then in 2019, on their 65th anniversary. Gloria went to the hospital for the final time.

“I held her hand until the day she died,” Sonny said.

Sonny has heart problems, enough to put him in the hospital. He’s been home for just over a week but weighs just over 100 pounds.

“I’m getting repaired, put it that way,” he said.

And baking again. The blueberry bread on this day will be for Debbie down at the flower shop.

Debbie Lavoie: Are you on your way down here?

Sonny Giroux: That’s what we’re calling for.

Debbie Lavoie: Woohoo! We’re waiting for you, honey!

Sonny hasn’t see Debbie in weeks. It’s just a quick ride into the village.

“Sonny!” Debbie said when he arrived. “We’re your girls, we’re your girls, Sonny!”

A little man with a big heart giving thanks with food to nourish the body and the soul.

“It brought sunshine to their day as Sonny brings sunshine to our day,” Debbie said.

Joe Carroll: The ladies love you!

Sonny Giroux: What did I tell ya’!

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.