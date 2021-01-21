Advertisement

Truck crash slows traffic in South Hero

Graphic
Graphic(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say Ferry Road in South Hero is down to one lane following a logging truck crash.

The crash was reported around 10:50 a.m. Thursday. Police say the section of Route 314 between the Lake Champlain Ferry landing and Route 2 is down to one lane while the mess is cleaned up.

There was no immediate word about the cause of the crash or injuries.

Drivers are being told to expect delays and to seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholi Vines
Vermont man faces charges in child sex sting
Ambulance
Caledonia County man dies in I-91 crash
Police say Darren Pronto of Pownal waited for Emily Hamann on the Riverwalk path in Bennington,...
Pownal man pleads not guilty to murder
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-VT., arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.
Leahy now third in line to presidency
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Gov. Scott quarantining after possible COVID exposure

Latest News

Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Watch Live: Sununu COVID-19 briefing
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-VT., arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.
Leahy now third in line to presidency
Sen. Leahy and his wife Marcelle wore Vermont-mad masks while in Washington on Wednesday.
Leahy now third in line to presidency
The lot at Paya’s North car dealership in Essex Junction.
What it’s like buying a car during the pandemic