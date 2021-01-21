Truck crash slows traffic in South Hero

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say Ferry Road in South Hero is down to one lane following a logging truck crash.

The crash was reported around 10:50 a.m. Thursday. Police say the section of Route 314 between the Lake Champlain Ferry landing and Route 2 is down to one lane while the mess is cleaned up.

There was no immediate word about the cause of the crash or injuries.

Drivers are being told to expect delays and to seek alternate routes.

