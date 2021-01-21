Vermont squadron 1st in Army Guard history cleared to recruit women

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont cavalry squadron has become the first in Army National Guard history cleared to recruit women.

The 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team can recruit women directly into the unit.

Since the Army opened combat roles to women in 2016, women could transfer into combat units but couldn’t enlist until the squadron completed certain requirements, like putting women in leadership roles, completing gender integration training and demonstrating a healthy culture.

Col. Brey Hopkins, the commander of the brigade combat team, said, “This was an extremely difficult process-- designed to ensure a unit was authorized to recruit women-- only after it demonstrated it was ready to do so, but despite the difficulty, we were committed to this.”

