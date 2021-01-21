Advertisement

Vermont squadron 1st in Army Guard history cleared to recruit women

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont cavalry squadron has become the first in Army National Guard history cleared to recruit women.

The 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team can recruit women directly into the unit.

Since the Army opened combat roles to women in 2016, women could transfer into combat units but couldn’t enlist until the squadron completed certain requirements, like putting women in leadership roles, completing gender integration training and demonstrating a healthy culture.

Col. Brey Hopkins, the commander of the brigade combat team, said, “This was an extremely difficult process-- designed to ensure a unit was authorized to recruit women-- only after it demonstrated it was ready to do so, but despite the difficulty, we were committed to this.”

“This was an extremely difficult process designed to ensure a unit was authorized to recruit women only after it demonstrated it was ready to do so,” Col. Brey Hopkins, the commander of the brigade combat team, said in a statement. “But despite the difficulty, we were committed to this. We are eager to integrate more women throughout the unit because it improves our readiness and capability.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholi Vines
Vermont man faces charges in child sex sting
Artwork by an incarcerated woman at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
Survivor shares story of Vermont human trafficking ordeal
The internet went crazy for the made-in-Vermont mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to the...
Sanders inauguration outfit with handmade mittens goes viral
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-VT., arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.
Leahy now third in line to presidency
Ambulance
Caledonia County man dies in I-91 crash

Latest News

BERNIE LIFT
Sen. Bernie Sanders’ mittens steal the show at inauguration
A new exhibit in Rutland features talented authors and illustrators from Vermont.
New exhibit features Vermont authors and illustrators
File photo
Will all Vermont students be required to pass civics to graduate?
File photo
Vt. teachers union supports state’s vaccination by age approach