Advertisement

Vermont’s Catholic bishop on President Biden’s faith

By Darren Perron
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Biden’s Catholic faith has always been a major presence. He attends Sunday Mass, talks about his religion often and was sworn into office using his family Bible that dates back 127 years.

He becomes only the second Catholic in U.S. history to lead the country, the first since John F. Kennedy in 1961.

Our Darren Perron spoke with Vermont Catholic Bishop Christopher Coyne about Biden’s inauguration, whether this is significant for the Catholic Church and more. Watch the video to see the full interview.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Gov. Scott quarantining after possible COVID exposure
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's press briefing.
Vt. officials say rate of new COVID cases appears to have plateaued
Police say Darren Pronto of Pownal waited for Emily Hamann on the Riverwalk path in Bennington,...
Pownal man pleads not guilty to murder
Police investigating deadly attack in Bennington
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Latest News

Bill would require African American history for Vt. teachers
File photo
Vermont teachers petition for COVID vaccine
classroom
Vt. teachers petition for vaccine
BERNIE
Sanders inauguration outfit goes viral