Vermont’s Catholic bishop on President Biden’s faith

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Biden’s Catholic faith has always been a major presence. He attends Sunday Mass, talks about his religion often and was sworn into office using his family Bible that dates back 127 years.

He becomes only the second Catholic in U.S. history to lead the country, the first since John F. Kennedy in 1961.

Our Darren Perron spoke with Vermont Catholic Bishop Christopher Coyne about Biden’s inauguration, whether this is significant for the Catholic Church and more. Watch the video to see the full interview.

