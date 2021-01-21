Vt. teachers union supports state’s vaccination by age approach

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders at Vermont’s teachers union support the Scott administration’s plan to vaccinate teachers by age.

More than 4,000 teachers and school staffers signed a petition urging that teachers be moved up in the vaccine schedule rather than wait for their assigned age bands.

Leaders of the Vermont NEA understand why teachers are signing the petition but they say teachers need to recognize the state’s goal of saving as many lives as possible.

“The goal is not to have a certain position on the list. The goal is to have all educators vaccinated as soon as possible, and we have to work together on that, but we also have to recognize the very real shortage of this vaccine,” said Don Tinney, the president of the Vermont NEA.

The health department maintains that surveillance testing among teachers shows a very low rate of infection, with 37 cases out of 20,000 teachers.

Petitioners say that number is low and excludes teachers who fail daily health screenings or self-report more than one symptom.

In New Hampshire, some teachers are also pushing to get vaccinated sooner but Gov. Chris Sununu says there is no evidence to support that approach.

