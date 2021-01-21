Will all Vermont students be required to pass civics to graduate?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Twenty years ago, a Vermont state senator introduced a bill that would make civics classes mandatory for all Vermont high schoolers. It was shot down, with lawmakers afraid it would be too controversial. Now, a tripartisan group is giving the bill another shot.

“The people need to know the rules. They need to know the structure,” said Sen. Dick McCormack, D-Windsor County.

McCormack is the chief sponsor of bill S.17, requiring all Vermont students to pass a civics test before receiving their diploma.

“We can disagree like crazy on issues, but hopefully we agree on the ground rules for the disagreement,” McCormack said.

Democratic Senator McCormack and Republican Senator Joe Benning disagree on many issues, but they agree that students need to be taught about the Constitution and the American government.

“Learning how to speak to each other from the place where we all have a common understanding on how we have government is really an incredible move at this point in time definitely necessary,” said Benning, R-Caledonia County.

“We are very happy the rest of the state is going to join us,” said Taborri Bruhl, a senior civics teacher at Rutland High School.

About ten years ago, RHS social studies teachers taught civics as an elective. But they found the class too important to neglect and brought it to the school board, making it a mandatory part of the curriculum.

“So many of our students were graduating without any background in the Constitution and the fundamental principles this country was founded on that we said we have to change the whole scope and sequence of our delivery,” said Ellie Davine, another civics teacher at RHS.

Bruhl says RHS is not the only Vermont school with this requirement.

“It’s crazy for kids to learn math and English and driver’s ed and graduate and go out into the world and not understand the democracy they live in. Particularly since our democracy only functions if our citizens understand it,” Bruhl said.

The Vermont Board of Education says many schools have civics classes and it supports schools learning from each other through discussions. One thing everyone agrees on, even if this bill does not pass, it is starting an important conversation.

“You can’t get anywhere without civic education. So I think the fact that we are having this conversation is really important and it helps elevate the importance of civic education,” said Martha Deiss with the Vermont Agency of Education.

The AOE adds they would like to take some more time to assess this bill. If passed as proposed it will apply to high school seniors graduating in or after the 2023/2024 school year.

