BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another day, more fluffy white snow!

This week, we’ve had a series of clipper systems moving along the Canadian border and through our area, each one bringing a batch of snow showers. Some of those snow showers have produced a quick burst of heavy snow, although most of us have ended up with about 1-3″ of snow for each system.

Snow showers will continue overnight tonight, and Friday, we can expect still more snow showers. Friday afternoon as colder air approaches the region, we could see a few squalls and sudden bursts of heavy snow, reducing the visibility on the roads.

A few snow showers may linger early Saturday, but we do have hopes of seeing some sunshine. It is going to be cold though, a brisk north wind will be bringing down some chilly air from Canada.

Keep the pets indoors and make sure the farm animals have adequate shelter. Highs will only be in the teens over the weekend, and wind chills (“feels-like” temperatures) will be down near 0° during the daytime hours, and below zero at night.

Sunday we expect a mix of sun and clouds, but it will still be cold and blustery.

Temperatures will recover back into the low-to-mid 20s next week, but that is still a bit below normal.

We are also watching a storm system will be tracking to our south early next week, and we just might get clipped by some snow showers on Tuesday as that system scoots by. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on that system over the next few days, and we’ll keep you up to date with the latest developments with that storm.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.