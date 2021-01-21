BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy “Friday Eve” (Thursday), everyone! We are still stuck in this same pattern where there will be on & off light snow for the next couple of days.

After a cold start to today, temperatures will recover to close to normal levels. But the last in a series of clipper systems will be moving through with more of those occasional snow showers, and like yesterday, there could be a few, heavier bursts of snow locally. Most of us will again end up with a dusting to around 3″ of new snow by Friday morning.

Those scattered snow showers will continue on Friday, too. Temperatures will come back up into the low-to-mid 30s. Enjoy that, because we are going to turn quite a bit colder as we head into the weekend.

A few snow showers may linger in the northern mountains early Saturday, otherwise we will start to clear out the skies a bit and get some sunshine going. But a brisk north wind will be bringing down a batch of cold air from Canada. Highs will only be in the teens over the weekendd, and wind chills - those “feels-like” temperatures - will be down near 0° during the daytime hours, and below zero at night. Sunday will feature a good deal of sunshine, but it will stay chilly.

Temperatures will come back up into the low-to-mid 20s next week, but that is still a bit below normal.

A storm system will be tracking to our south early next week, and we just might get clipped by some snow showers on Tuesday as that system scoots by. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on that system over the next few days, and we’ll keep you up to date with the latest developments with that storm. -Gary

