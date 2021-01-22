Advertisement

3 dead in military helicopter crash were experienced pilots

Three National Guard members on a routine training flight have been killed in a helicopter crash in a western New York town.(WHAM via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MENDON, N.Y. (AP) - Officials say the three National Guard members killed when a helicopter crashed in an upstate New York field this week were experienced pilots with past deployments to Afghanistan.

Killed in the crash near Rochester were 54-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Steven Skoda of Rochester, 39-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Christian Koch of Honeoye Falls and 30-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Prial of Rochester.

An Army Safety Investigation team arrived at the site Thursday from Fort Rucker in Alabama.

