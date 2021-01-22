3 Vt. state officials, in addition to governor, test negative

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont governor’s office says three other state officials, in addition to Gov. Phil Scott, have tested negative for the coronavirus, after possible exposure at the governor’s twice-weekly virus briefings.

The governor’s press secretary says Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, Human Services Secretary Mike Smith and Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling were tested on Wednesday.

Scott’s office announced Wednesday that the governor had tested negative and that he and five other Vermont state officials were quarantining after possible exposure from a participant in the virus briefings who had tested positive.

