Area high school students to present work at international science conference

Students from Sharon Academy are among those from our area presenting at the American Association for the Advancement for Science annual conference.(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly 170 students from across the country will present their science research next month at the largest general science conference in the world.

The New Hampshire Academy of Science has selected 26 students from 12 area schools to present their work at the American Association for the Advancement for Science annual conference. They include students from Hanover High School, St. Johnsbury Academy, Woodstock Union High School, Cardigan Mountain School, Crossroads Academy, and Sharon Academy.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Trace Barnhart, Anika Eastman, and Xia Gillespie, seniors at Sharon Academy, about their research.

