Bernie-meme sweatshirts benefitting local meals on wheels

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The viral Bernie Sanders memes led to a bobblehead, and now the Vermont senator’s own team is getting in on the merchandise action for a good cause.

The Bernie meme sweatshirt is now for sale with proceeds going to Vermont meals on wheels programs statewide. Age Well, which offers meal services to area seniors, says there has been a 30 to 40 percent increase in meal programs since the pandemic and these donations will make a big difference.

“On behalf of all of the area agencies on aging and our partners in the community who help us provide meal services, this is a tremendous gift and we couldnt be more grateful,” said the group’s Jane Catton.

The sweatshirts cost $45 and there’s a lot of demand, which could mean it may take a bit to get yours.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.