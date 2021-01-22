Burlington’s Decker Towers reports at least one COVID case
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re told there’s at least one case of COVID-19 inside Burlington’s Decker Towers.
Decker is an apartment complex that caters to older Vermonters and Vermonters with disabilities.
According to a letter posted on a door, there’s at least one positive case.
The letter said: “There is no added threat to residents or service providers as long as we all follow the guidelines and keeping up the familiar slogan: Masks on Faces Six Foot Spaces Uncrowded Spaces.”
