Clinton County special election set for March 30

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A special election will be held in Clinton County, New York, coming up in March to fill Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest’s former county legislator seat.

Rosenquest says the person elected to fill the Area 9 seat for the remaining three years of his term won’t take on the committees he chaired. The mayor and county took COVID-19 concerns and the cost of a special election into consideration but felt that voters have the right to full representation.

“There isn’t going to be any signatures. The Clinton County Democrats and the Clinton County Republicans will likely put somebody up after an endorsement period and once that endorsement happens then that’s the person that gets the nod from the party to run on that behalf,” Rosenquest said.

The exact cost of the March 30 special election has not been determined.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.