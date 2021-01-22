Complaints at Elderwood in Burlington, leads to findings in an investigation
Short staffing, missed medications, and failure to implement some care. Those were the findings following an investigation at Elderwood in Burlington.
The unannounced check was made following 5 complaints in December, when the long-term care facility was in the middle of a coronavirus outbreak.
127 staff and residents in total have been infected there.
Staff told the investigator at one point -- there wasn’t enough staff -- or time -- to provide the necessary care for all of the residents.
The facility says it has already taken some corrective action -- like hiring and training new staff -- as well as re-educating current employees.
At least one nurse has been fired.
