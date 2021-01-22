Advertisement

Complaints at Elderwood in Burlington, leads to findings in an investigation

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Short staffing, missed medications, and failure to implement some care. Those were the findings following an investigation at Elderwood in Burlington.

The unannounced check was made following 5 complaints in December, when the long-term care facility was in the middle of a coronavirus outbreak.

127 staff and residents in total have been infected there.

Staff told the investigator at one point -- there wasn’t enough staff -- or time -- to provide the necessary care for all of the residents.

The facility says it has already taken some corrective action -- like hiring and training new staff -- as well as re-educating current employees.

At least one nurse has been fired.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Artwork by an incarcerated woman at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
Survivor shares story of Vermont human trafficking ordeal
The internet went crazy for the made-in-Vermont mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to the...
Sanders inauguration outfit with handmade mittens goes viral
File photo
Benefits on the chopping block for Vt. teachers, state workers?
St. Albans Police make arrest in assault, robbery case
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel

Latest News

File photo
St. Albans Town to mail ballots for Town Meeting vote
Burlington Mayoral Debate heating up for round two
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
File photo
3 Vt. state officials, in addition to governor, test negative