COVID-19 cases rise at North Country senior facility

WILLSBORO, N.Y. (WCAX) - Some long-term care residents are in the hospital and others have now die after an outbreak in a New York North Country senior community.

The Essex County Health Department reports 30 cases at the Champlain Valley Senior Community since the beginning of January.

One resident died over the weekend and another died on Thursday.

Testing kits were sent to the Willsboro community and we’re told the their indoor air system and filters are being updated.

