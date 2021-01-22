Advertisement

COVID-19 cases rise at North Country senior facility

(WIBW)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLSBORO, N.Y. (WCAX) - Some long-term care residents are in the hospital and others have now die after an outbreak in a New York North Country senior community.

The Essex County Health Department reports 30 cases at the Champlain Valley Senior Community since the beginning of January.

One resident died over the weekend and another died on Thursday.

Testing kits were sent to the Willsboro community and we’re told the their indoor air system and filters are being updated.

Related Story:

NY health officials work to contain outbreak at Essex County senior facility

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Artwork by an incarcerated woman at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
Survivor shares story of Vermont human trafficking ordeal
File photo
Benefits on the chopping block for Vt. teachers, state workers?
The internet went crazy for the made-in-Vermont mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to the...
Sanders inauguration outfit with handmade mittens goes viral
St. Albans Police make arrest in assault, robbery case
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel

Latest News

For many music artists all over the country, their entire careers are on pause while concerts...
Vermont musician making the most of his time at home
In Vermont, we’re told there’s at least one case of COVID-19 inside Burlington’s Decker Towers.
Burlington’s Decker Towers reports at least one COVID case
In Vermont, we’re told there’s at least one case of COVID-19 inside Burlington’s Decker Towers.
Burlington’s Decker Towers reports at least one COVID case
National Guard troops
Gov. Sununu orders Guard soldiers in D.C. to return home