Four Burlington mayoral candidates have strong words in second debate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Four men vying to become mayor of Vermont’s largest city. Each has a different vision for and each is looking for Burlingtonians’ support on Town Meeting Day in March.

The city faces a number of issues including the need for affordable housing, the long-stalled city place project, and rebuilding following the pandemic, but public safety and police reform in the Queen City are dominating the conversation.

“Change needs to happen today,” says Ali Dieng an Independent city councilor who is running for mayor.

Strong words came from the mayoral candidates as they debated Burlington’s most important issues. But it was police reform in the city that drew the strongest responses. Independent City Councilor Ali Dieng says the city made a big mistake by reducing the police force -- without a plan. He says the Mayor should have vetoed it -- and since he didn’t -- claimed that the Mayor may be in support of the reduction.

“We should not be targeting the police -- or putting them under the microscope. This is about public safety and public safety should be managed by those who have the knowledge and expertise,” says Dieng.

Before City Council took the action to reduce the police force last year, Mayor Miro Weinberger proposed another strategy -- but it was shot down. He says he remains in support of continued reform that does not jeopardize public safety.

“The suggestion by councilor Dieng that I’m for defunding the police is patently incorrect, as everyone knows I’ve been the voice standing against a council who has taken I think some very dangerous action,” says Burlington’s Mayor Miro Weinberger.

Progressive City Council President Max Tracy has widely supported the resolution to reduce staffing levels at BPD. He supports more non-police responses to calls for service to ensure the safety of Burlingtonians of color and the most vulnerable.

“This call for transformation has always been and will always be about making people safer as a community with limited resources we must be efficient in how we use these resources to take care of everyone who lives here,” says Tracy.

Political newcomer Patrick White echoed Tracy’s call for unarmed roles but says there are many situations where officers are walking into an unknown situation. “We can’t predict when a gun is necessary. So to act like we can just know when any situation will require an armed response we are kidding ourselves,” says White.

Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad has proposed hiring civilians to help the city’s response to non-emergency calls something the Mayor has expressed support for as well.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.