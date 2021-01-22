Advertisement

Gov. Sununu orders Guard soldiers in D.C. to return home

National Guard troops
National Guard troops(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Governor Chris Sununu has ordered all New Hampshire National Guard soldiers that are in Washington, D.C. helping out with security at the Capitol to return home.

The governor issued the order early Friday morning after reports showed troops from across the country being forced to sleep in unheated parking garages overnight in Washington.

“They did an outstanding job serving our nation’s capital in a time of strife and should be graciously praised, not subject to substandard conditions,” said Sununu.

