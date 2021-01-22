Advertisement

Instacart to lay off about 1,800 workers

The employees are in-store shoppers, and include people from Kroger-owned stores and workers at...
The employees are in-store shoppers, and include people from Kroger-owned stores and workers at Mariano’s grocery store in Illinois who unionized last year.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instacart is cutting its workforce by more than 1,800 employees.

The employees are in-store shoppers, and include people from Kroger-owned stores and workers at Mariano’s grocery store in Illinois who unionized last year.

Instacart says it’s a result of changes in how it works with its partners.

For pickup orders, grocers are increasingly using Instacart’s platform to receive orders but leaning on their own workers, rather than Instacart, to fulfill them.

Instacart added hundreds of thousands of contract workers during the pandemic, but these cuts could show the company is rethinking its relationship with some grocers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Artwork by an incarcerated woman at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
Survivor shares story of Vermont human trafficking ordeal
File photo
Benefits on the chopping block for Vt. teachers, state workers?
St. Albans Police make arrest in assault, robbery case
The internet went crazy for the made-in-Vermont mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to the...
Sanders inauguration outfit with handmade mittens goes viral
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel

Latest News

Graphic
Vermont judge blocks activities at Pawlet firearms training center
Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86
VT Sounds
Vermont musicians join in benefit to help fellow artists
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
Photos from President Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
GALLERY: The Biden inauguration