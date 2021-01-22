Advertisement

Man convicted in deadly wrong-way crash makes appeal to Vermont’s high court

By Dom Amato
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Supreme Court Friday heard oral arguments in the case of Steven Bourgoin, the man convicted of second-degree murder for the October 2016 wrong-way crash that killed five teens.

All murder convictions are subject to an automatic appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court and the defense laid out their case to get a new trial. Bourgoin’s three-week trial in 2019 focused on whether he was medically insane at the time of the crash. The jury rejected that idea, finding him guilty on all five counts.

Now, Bourgoin’s lawyers say testimony from one of the state’s doctors called as a witness was unfairly presented and didn’t give the defense an opportunity to rebut the opinions with their own expert.

“The trial court, in this case, green-lit an ambush when it allowed the prosecution to blindside Mr. Bourgoin’s defense with a new expert opinion on the 10th day of trial, after the defense had rested its insanity case,” defense lawyer Josh told the justices.

“We haven’t had a proffer of what Dr. Kapour would testify to, beyond what she already testified to, that would actually demonstrate that Mr. Bourgoin was prejudiced by Dr. Cotton’s testimony,” said Deputy Chittenden State’s Attorney Andrew Gilbertson.

Bourgoin was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. If the Supreme Court upholds the conviction, he will be eligible for release in about 24 years with credit for time served.

