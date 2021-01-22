NH officer charged with assault, witness tampering

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A Concord police officer accused of assaulting a woman and pressuring her to lie about it has been charged with multiple felonies.

The attorney general’s office said Friday that 39-year-old Bryan Croft has been charged with second-degree assault, witness tampering, and falsifying physical evidence. He also faces a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. Croft was a Concord police officer at the time of the alleged crimes in October. Concord police did not return a call seeking comment Friday.

A phone number for Croft was unavailable, and it was unknown whether he has an attorney.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)