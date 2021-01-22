Nick reflects on first World Cup win

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Megan Nick earned the first World Cup victory of her career on Sunday. Nick competes in Freestyle Aerials and in her win at a Cup stop in Yaroslavl, Russia, the 24-year-old from Shelburne edged 2014 Olympic gold medalist Alla Tsuper by .06 points for the victory.

Channel Three Sports caught up with Nick on Thursday in Moscow, where she is preparing for this weekend’s next stop on the World Cup circuit. For some, earning that World Cup victory, a win at the highest level of her sport, could be the culmination of a career, but for Nick, it’s has only served to fuel her competitive fire even more.

“If anything, I think that Sunday’s competition just motivates me for the rest of the season to keep improving, try to keep up my consistency.”, says Nick. “So, for me, I’m just trying to focus on that that was a great start for me for competing at a high of difficulty, and I just hope I can build off that and keep improving myself, so that I can keep proving to others that I have what it takes, I guess.”

It’s been an amazing journey to the top of the podium for Nick. She grew up competing in gymnastics and was a standout gymnast at CVU. She credits her gymnastics background for playing a big role in her success in a sport that requires athletes to complete multiple spins and flips in the air.

In 2013, just prior to her senior year at CVU, Nick was one of a group of young gymnasts, all friends from the same gymnastics club, who attended an aerials tryout camp at Lake Placid. Channel Three was there as well. It was Megan’s first experience with the sport. That tryout led to a spot in the U-S developmental program in Utah and ultimately to the U-S team, of which Nick has been a member since 2018.

Megan hopes her journey from the gym, to the hill, to the very top of her sport will inspire others.

“And I hope that what I’ve been able to accomplish, coming from being a gymnast, to this level (in freestyle aerials), I really hope that I keep inspiring younger people.,” says Nick. “And not even just younger people, I didn’t start (in aerials) until I was 17, so I hope that anyone that learns about my story feels inspired to go out and try something new, regardless of whether they think they’re going to be good at it or not. It doesn’t even have to be aerial skiing, just any sport for that matter.”

It will be a busy next few weeks for Nick. She will be competing in her next World Cup event this Saturday in Moscow, and the following Saturday in Belarus, then the World Cup circuit is scheduled to the U-S for a stop in Deer Valley, Utah the first week of February.

