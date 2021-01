BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with potential is a 6-year-old spayed female dog named Athena.

She’s an incredibly high-energy dog with a passion for treats. If you have hotdogs and are willing to play, she’ll be your best friend. Trianna Kozak from Chittenden County Humane Society has more on this Goddess. Check out their website to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.