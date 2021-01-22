Advertisement

St. Albans Town to mail ballots for Town Meeting vote

File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) -

The Selectboard in St. Albans Town is putting Vermont’s new law into effect, voting unanimously to mail every registered voter in the town their Town Meeting Day ballot.

Those are expected to start going out around February 10th.

St. Albans Town residents will be able to mail them back, drop them off at the Town Hall, or vote in person on March 2nd.

