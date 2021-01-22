St. Albans Town to mail ballots for Town Meeting vote

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) -

The Selectboard in St. Albans Town is putting Vermont’s new law into effect, voting unanimously to mail every registered voter in the town their Town Meeting Day ballot.

Those are expected to start going out around February 10th.

St. Albans Town residents will be able to mail them back, drop them off at the Town Hall, or vote in person on March 2nd.

