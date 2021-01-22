Stowe fire chief faces criminal investigation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe’s fire chief has been placed on administrative leave following a criminal investigation into allegations from when he served as a local police officer.

The Vermont State Police are offering scant details on the investigation of Kyle Walker. Stowe Town Manager Charles Safford says Walker has a clean record while working with the town’s police and fire departments and that it’s unclear how the allegations came to light or what they are. He says it was his decision to place Walker on paid administrative leave until the Vermont State Police investigation is completed.

“It was just felt best for all parties involved to put him on paid administrative leave, to err on the side of caution, of prudence,” Safford said.

Stowe Police Chief Donald Hall declined to comment and the state police have offered few details.

Walker was hired by the Stowe Police in 2008. He took the fire chief position in 2019.

