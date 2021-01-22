Sununu says teachers politicizing vaccine rollout

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The vaccine rollout in New Hampshire has sparked a contentious debate between the governor and the state’s largest teachers union.

Hundreds of teachers in the Granite State have signed a petition requesting that they be prioritized when it comes to getting the vaccine. Health care workers and first responders -- which included ski patrols -- were the first to receive the shots. In a press conference Thursday, Governor Chris Sununu says the teachers are playing politics.

“A lot of leadership within the teachers union, as well as some in local leadership, that have started to politicize the vaccination process. Criticizing that the state has prioritized our first responders -- that is completely wrong,” he said.

“It’s not teachers or the educators that are politicizing it. This is something that the governor is politicizing. He doesn’t like that we called him out that ski patrol is going before educators to get vaccinated,” said Megan Tuttle with the NEA-NH.

The average age for teachers in New Hampshire is 46-years-old, which means they likely will not be eligible to receive the vaccine for several more months.

