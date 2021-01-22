UVM Medical Center reports adequate COVID capacity

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The president of the UVM Medical Center says they are in good shape when it comes to available beds for COVID patients right now.

Dr. Stephen Leffler joined Burington Mayor Miro Weinberger Friday for a pandemic update. He said the hospital has 16 COVUD positive patients, with three in the ICU and none on a ventilator. They even have more space to take care of patients if needed because the hospital is holding at a steady rate of COVID admissions. He also praised the high number of staff members who opted to get the vaccine.

“We had about a 90% acceptance rate, so about 90% of the people that were able to be vaccinated chose to be vaccinated. If that happened in Chittenden County and the state of Vermont, that would bode really well in getting this thing behind us,” Leffler said.

The mayor said wastewater testing this week has still not detected the U.K. strain of the virus.

