Vaccine registration off to quick start in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu says registration for the next phase of New Hampshire’s coronavirus vaccination plan got off to a quick start, with 60,000 people signing up in the first 40 minutes.

Registration opened at 8 a.m. Friday for the approximately 325,000 people in phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan. That includes anyone age 65 or older, people with at least two qualifying medical conditions, corrections workers, and staff and residents of residential facilities for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The easiest way to register is via the vaccine.nh.gov website. Those who can’t schedule an appointment online can call the state’s 2-1-1 hotline.

