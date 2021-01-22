Vaccine supplies dwindle in New York

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Vaccine supplies in New York are limited. According to the state, the North Country has used 99 percent of the doses it has received.

There are reportedly only about 140 doses left.

According to New York state leaders, the federal government decides how many doses the state gets.

The state gets 250,000 vaccines per week for the more than 7-million people who are eligible.

For state-run sites, you can sign up through the Am I Eligible App.

For others, like pharmacies, call your provider.

