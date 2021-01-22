Advertisement

Vermont businesses selected for JumpStart program

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nine Vermont businesses and entrepreneurs have been selected to get free support and access to high-tech assistance to help them grow.

It’s part of the JumpStart program, a collaboration between Generator, Burlington’s makerspace, and LaunchVT, a program of the Lake Champlain Chamber of Regional Commerce.

Darren Perron spoke with the chamber’s John Antonucci and Generator’s Maggie Robinson about how the program works.

