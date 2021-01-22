Advertisement

Vermont judge blocks activities at Pawlet firearms training center

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTPELIER (AP) - A Vermont judge has ordered a firearms training center in the town of Pawlet to temporarily stop its training activities.

In an order signed Thursday, Judge Tom Durkin granted a request by the town for a preliminary injunction to prevent Daniel Banyai from holding firearms training classes at Slate Ridge because he does not have a permit. The judge says Banyai’s efforts to get a permit were rejected and he has continued to expand the facility. Neighbors have complained about gunfire and what they claimed were threats from people associated with Slate Ridge.

Slate Ridge had no comment. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

