Vermont musician making the most of his time at home

STRAFFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Many performing artists’ careers are on pause while the pandemic rages on, but a Vermont musician with a new album says he is making the most of his time at home.

Noah Kahan, a Vermont native, has over time accumulated over five million listeners a month on Spotify but his perspective on music pays little attention to the numbers. It’s about what he can do for his listeners and building a community that keep him going.

“I performed it at my school talent show, and I had to get mandatory therapy afterwards. My music has only gotten marginally less depressing since -- if you’ve listened to my music,” said Kahan.

For Kahan, music has been a vehicle for emotion since grade school. His inspiration came from the lyrics of artists like Cat Stevens and Paul Simon, favorites of his parents. As the Vermonter got older, open mics in Quechee and Woodstock, turned into concerts all over the globe. “At first it was difficult to wrap my head around, but eventually I settled into the reality that I was going to be able to have a career,” said Kahan.

Now, that career has taken him home to weather the pandemic with his family. And as much as he says he misses traveling, Vermont is currently the best place for him. “It’s always felt like I’ve been able to ground myself, and I can make my best music here,” said Kahan.

Being in Vermont is sparking new music and even resulted in a new album. The 24-year-old Kahan says the biggest success of his young career is not the streams or the audiences, but the connections. “I think a lot of people have connected with those lyrics and have felt understood by those songs. That is really the ultimate goal in any musician or at least to me, is make someone feel less alone. When I was growing up and struggling with those things, hearing songs that made me feel understood, would brighten my entire month and it made me feel like I could get through whatever I was going through,” said Kahan.

Kahan says community and connection are his favorite parts of songwriting, but he says nothing beats performing, especially at home. “I just really feel like people are rooting for me when I play here and it makes it so much easier to feel comfortable on stage and feel supported,” he said.

While he’s itching to hit the road again, there’s one stage close to home he’d like to be on. “Playing Higher Ground is especially cool because I grew up going to shows there and I always would look at them and think, that could be me up there someday,” said Kahan.

He says as a songwriter, he finds himself gravitating towards storytelling and has no shortage of ideas. And in a pandemic, he says there’s plenty of time do it. “It’s just such a special thing for me to be able to play in Vermont, and I am grateful every chance I get to do it,” said Kahan.

