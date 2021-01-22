Advertisement

Vermont musicians join in benefit to help fellow artists

VT Sounds
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont musicians are getting together virtually Friday night for a concert to help their struggling colleagues across the region.

“VT Sounds: A bash to ring back Vermont music,” was spearheaded by Vermont singer-songwriter Chad Hollister. It’s billed as an eclectic mix of musicians performing from jazz and classical, to rock and folk, and everything in between. The performers will also offer personal messages about the impact of the pandemic upon the entertainment industry. All proceeds will go to the New England Musicians Relief Fund, an organization that provides grants to working musicians facing financial difficulties.

Scott Fleishman caught up with Gabe Langfur, a key member of the NEMRF, about the impact of tonight’s event. He also spoke with Hollister about the eclectic lineup.

Friday night’s concert runs from 8 to 10 p.m. Click here for more information on how to livestream.

