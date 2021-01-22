Advertisement

Vermont state leaders to hold virtual pandemic press conference

Gov. Phil Scott
Gov. Phil Scott(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders will be holding a completely virtual pandemic press conference on Friday.

The governor and several other administration officials are still in quarantine following a COVID-19 exposure.

We expect to hear about the next steps in the vaccine rollout.

Like we do every Tuesday and Friday, we’ll bring you the press conference live at 11 a.m. Friday morning.

Related Stories:

3 Vt. state officials, in addition to governor, test negative

Scott tests negative for COVID-19

Gov. Scott quarantining after possible COVID exposure

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Artwork by an incarcerated woman at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
Survivor shares story of Vermont human trafficking ordeal
The internet went crazy for the made-in-Vermont mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to the...
Sanders inauguration outfit with handmade mittens goes viral
File photo
Benefits on the chopping block for Vt. teachers, state workers?
St. Albans Police make arrest in assault, robbery case
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel

Latest News

File photo
Four Burlington mayoral candidates have strong words in second debate
Drive-thru site in Plattsburgh
Vaccine supplies dwindle in New York
Four men vying to become mayor of Vermont’s largest city. Each has a different vision for and...
Four Burlington mayoral candidates have strong words in second debate
FILE
Complaints at Elderwood in Burlington, leads to findings in an investigation