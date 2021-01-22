Vermont state leaders to hold virtual pandemic press conference

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders will be holding a completely virtual pandemic press conference on Friday.

The governor and several other administration officials are still in quarantine following a COVID-19 exposure.

We expect to hear about the next steps in the vaccine rollout.

Like we do every Tuesday and Friday, we’ll bring you the press conference live at 11 a.m. Friday morning.

