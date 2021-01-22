Woman drives into Plattsburgh Community Bank

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Local authorities say a woman drove into the Community Bank in Plattsburgh on State Route 3.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff, Maria Delrio hit the building after driving too fast in the parking lot Thursday afternoon.

The crash caused damage to her car and structural damage to the building.

No injuries were reported.

Delrio was issued a traffic citation and will be in court at a later date. She’s facing charges related to speed not reasonable and prudent.

