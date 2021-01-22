Advertisement

Woman drives into Plattsburgh Community Bank

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Local authorities say a woman drove into the Community Bank in Plattsburgh on State Route 3.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff, Maria Delrio hit the building after driving too fast in the parking lot Thursday afternoon.

The crash caused damage to her car and structural damage to the building.

No injuries were reported.

Delrio was issued a traffic citation and will be in court at a later date. She’s facing charges related to speed not reasonable and prudent.

In Vermont, we're told there's at least one case of COVID-19 inside Burlington's Decker Towers.
Burlington’s Decker Towers reports at least one COVID case
