BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Break out the long johns and puffy jackets! A blast of cold air is arriving in time for the weekend!

A cold front is swinging across the Northeast with another round of snow showers, and some locations have seen some quick bursts of snow and reduced visibilities.

Temperatures will plunge overnight, and temperatures will only reach the upper single digits to the mid-teens both Saturday and Sunday. That is only part of the equation, brisk NNW winds will make it feel like the single digits and teens below zero. There will still be some snow showers on Saturday, mainly in the mountains, but we’ll get some cold sunshine going for Sunday.

The weather pattern next week is looking quiet, with partly sunny skies expected each day. But temperatures will be staying well below normal for most of next week.

A storm system moving by to our south, may bring some clouds and a few snow showers to our southernmost counties on Tuesday.

Dress in layers if you are out and about this weekend, keep the pets indoors, make sure the farm animals have adequate shelter and check on any neighbors who may have issues with these cold conditions.

