BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! Enjoy the relatively mild temperatures during the morning hours today because a big chunk of cold air is coming at us from the north and will stick around over the weekend and into next week.

The last in a series of clipper systems will continue to move through the northeast today with more of those scattered, on-and-off snow showers that we have gotten so used to this week. But in addition to that, we could be getting some snow squalls - those brief, but heavy, bursts of snow - as the leading edge of that cold air mass comes through from NW to SE from late morning through the afternoon. Those squalls could quickly slicken up roads with a quick 1-3″ of snow, and reduce visibilities to near zero.

Temperatures will plummet overnight, and it will stay cold through the weekend. High temperatures will only be in the upper single digits to the mid-teens both Saturday & Sunday, and brisk NNW winds will make it feel like the single digits and teens below zero. There will still be some snow showers on Saturday, mainly in the mountains, but we’ll get some cold sunshine going for Sunday.

The weather pattern next week is looking quiet, with partly sunny skies expected each day. But temperatures will be staying well below normal for most of next week.

Dress in layers if you are out & about this weekend, keep the pets indoors, and check on any neighbors who may have issues with these cold conditions. -Gary

