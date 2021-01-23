3-alarm house fire in Westford sends one to UVM medical center

Westford, Vt. (WCAX) - Three towns responded to a house fire in Westford early Saturday morning.

Westford & Essex fire and rescue arrived on the scene around 2:20 a.m. There was no fire hydrant near the home, so Fairfax was called in to assist with a water tank.

The fire started in a child’s bedroom in the back of the house, when the sleeping child awoke to the flames in her room, she alerted adults who called 911. The cause of the fire is not clear, but Essex Fire Chief Charles J. Cole says it was likely electrical. There were five people in the home at the time, one had to be transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for smoke inhalation. The status of this person is unclear, but Chief Cole said the person did not appear to be in critical condition when they left.

The fire was contained in the bedroom, but the home sustains heavy heat, smoke, and soot damage. The family is currently being sheltered by the American Red Cross.

