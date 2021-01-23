Advertisement

3-alarm house fire in Westford sends one to UVM medical center

House damaged by fire
House damaged by fire(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Westford, Vt. (WCAX) - Three towns responded to a house fire in Westford early Saturday morning.

Westford & Essex fire and rescue arrived on the scene around 2:20 a.m. There was no fire hydrant near the home, so Fairfax was called in to assist with a water tank.

The fire started in a child’s bedroom in the back of the house, when the sleeping child awoke to the flames in her room, she alerted adults who called 911. The cause of the fire is not clear, but Essex Fire Chief Charles J. Cole says it was likely electrical. There were five people in the home at the time, one had to be transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for smoke inhalation. The status of this person is unclear, but Chief Cole said the person did not appear to be in critical condition when they left.

The fire was contained in the bedroom, but the home sustains heavy heat, smoke, and soot damage. The family is currently being sheltered by the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. vaccination registration details for 75+ to be released Monday
File photo
Stowe fire chief faces criminal investigation
FILE
Burlington long-term care facility cited for lapses in patient care
Graphic
Vermont judge blocks activities at Pawlet firearms training center
National Guard troops
Sununu orders Guard soldiers in DC to return; Vt. soldiers ‘very comfortable’

Latest News

Fun things to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, Jan. 23
Larry King died Saturday, Jan. 23, in Los Angeles
Broadcasting legend Larry King dies at 87
What to do Saturday, Jan. 23
The annual awards recognize the nation's best tasty and responsible fare by the San...
Rabble-Rouser Chocolate wins Good Food Award