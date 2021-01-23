Advertisement

Broadcasting legend Larry King dies at 87

Larry King died Saturday, Jan. 23, in Los Angeles
Larry King died Saturday, Jan. 23, in Los Angeles(WCAX King's FB Page)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Larry King has died at age 87 after a half-century in broadcasting that included interviews with presidents, movie stars, and ordinary Joes. The studio and network he co-founded called Ora Media tweeted that he died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. No cause of death was given. CNN earlier reported he had been hospitalized with COVID-19. King was a nightly fixture on CNN from 1985 through 2010. He won two Peabody Awards but made no claims to being an intellectual. He preferred to ask presidents what they liked about their jobs rather than their foreign policy. He welcomed everyone from the Dalai Lama to Elizabeth Taylor.

