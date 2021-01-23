Advertisement

Rabble-Rouser Chocolate wins Good Food Award

By Elissa Borden
Jan. 23, 2021
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Rabble-Rouser Chocolate & Craft Company has won a Good Food Award.

The winning confection? The Rabble-Rouser Dulcey Truffle, made with cream from Butterworks Farm and an “extremely unique” French blonde chocolate.

The annual awards recognize the nation’s best tasty and responsible fare by the San Francisco-based Good Food Foundation.

Rabble-Rouser is a worker-owned cooperative, and was selected out of over 1,900 entries in 16 categories.

The Rabble-Rouser Dulcey Truffle is available for purchase online, as well as at the Rabble-Rouser Montpelier coffee shop at 64 Main Street, the Hunger Mountain Coop and other grocery stores. 

