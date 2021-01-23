Advertisement

UVM Athletics goes on pause

UVM is pausing all team activities, including games, until February 4th
By Mike McCune
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The University of Vermont is hitting the breaks on it’s men’s and women’s basketball and hockey seasons.

The University announcing Friday evening that it is pausing all on-campus athletic activity, including games, team practices and individual workouts, until Thursday, February 4th.

In announcing that decision, the school says the move was made due to an increase in positive COVID-19 test results in the athletics programs, and is being taken to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches and staff.

Earlier Friday, the UVM women’s hockey team announced it was moving into a pause as a precautionary measure, the move resulting in the postponement of games the Cats were set to play this Sunday night and Monday afternoon at Boston College.

On Wednesday, UVM announced that this weekend’s scheduled America East series against Hartford for the Vermont men’s and women’s basketball teams were being postponed, and the UVM men’s hockey team has been on pause since a positive COVID test result was announced last Friday.

Last weekend, the Vermont men’s and women’s hockey teams, as well as women’s basketball, all had two-game conference series postponed. Only men’s basketball played, hosting Maine. Two days after that series concluded, Maine announced positive COVID test results in it’s men’s basketball program.

The decision to pause UVM Athletics means that games scheduled next weekend, January 30th and 31st, against Stony Brook for the men’s and women’s hoop teams are now postponed.

Hockey East announced earlier this week that it would be scheduling games on a week-to-week basis moving forward, so the UVM men’s and women’s hockey teams did not already have games scheduled for that weekend.

The next scheduled games for the UVM men’s and women’s basketball teams are February 13th and 14th against New Hampshire.

