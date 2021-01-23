What to do Saturday, Jan. 23

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Saturday.

Burlington City Arts will be hosting a Virtual art studio this Saturday. The new project will be interactive with Lights, sound, and steam. Families can get creative together starting at 11 a.m. BCA will post a video activity and guide for your project online.

One of the projects will explore a simple steam project, creating shadow wands, combined with light and sound for a sensory art experience.

To learn more about the project check out their online studio.

And if you’re looking for an outdoor adventure, why not give nature bingo a shot?

Point au Roche State Park will be hosting a winter-themed bingo scavenger hunt. The event will take place on the trails of the park, starting at the Nature Center. Once you pick up your bingo card it’s off to the races. The event is free, open to the public, and you might even win a prize.

Christmas has been over for some time now, but watching lights dazzle in the snow is a winter-long experience.

UPDATE: Tickets are sold out for this event

Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro is hosting an event called snow lights to do just that.

You can stop by the HCA’s grounds and wander through the area, watch the lights, and enjoy live performances. There will also be a fire to warm up by, and a cafe in case you’re hungry.

The event will start at 5 p.m. Here’s a link to reserve your tickets and learn more about the event.

That wraps up what we have for you to do this Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.