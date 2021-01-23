BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Quieter conditions can be expected this weekend. It will, however, be blustery and quite cold. A few snow showers will persist in the mountains today, with highs holding in the teens. The wind will create wind chills below zero at times. The worst of the wind chills will be tonight into early Sunday morning, with wind chills as low as 25-below. Please keep the pets indoors. Sunday will be the better-looking day, with partly sunny skies, but it will still be cold with highs in the teens. The wind will finally ease up during the afternoon.

Unlike this week, the upcoming week will be quiet. We’ll have generally partly to mostly cloudy skies Monday through Friday, with a gradual warming trend. Highs will be in the teens to low 20s Monday, then back into the 20s for the rest of the workweek.

