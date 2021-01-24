Advertisement

Court upholds New Hampshire’s online lottery sales

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the New Hampshire Lottery.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling that allows New Hampshire to continue selling lottery tickets online.

The case involved a 2018 Justice Department opinion holding that the 1961 Wire Act applied to any form of gambling that crosses state lines. That raised concerns about the viability of online poker and other gambling across states, as well as state lotteries. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the New Hampshire Lottery, holding that the Wire Act applies only to wagers on sporting events, not state lotteries. Gov. Chris Sununu called the ruling a victory.

