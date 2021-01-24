Looking ahead: Week of Jan. 25

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look ahead at some stories we’re keeping on our radar for this upcoming week.

Looking ahead to this Monday is the next phase of the Covid-19 Vaccine rollout. If you are 75 years of age or older you can register online to get your Covid-19 Vaccine starting Jan. 25. Shots will start to go in arms on Jan. 27.

This process will be similar to testing sites except it will happen indoors. The process will look like this: First, you will meet with the receptionist, then someone will check you in, next someone will administer your shot, and for the last step you will be observed for 15 minutes to ensure you have no immediate reaction then you may leave.

It’s important to make your registered time, otherwise, your dose could be spoiled.

To learn more about the rollout check out this story.

Also happening Monday is the House Committee on Appropriations video conference. This public meeting is being held to discuss the Governor’s Recommended Budget Adjustments for the Fiscal Year 2021.

If you want your voice to be heard, you can join the meeting online between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. If you want to testify to any changes you must pre-register no later than 9:00 a.m. on Jan. 25.

If you just want to watch the conference live you can do so either via youtube or through Vermont Cable Access.

Looking ahead to this Tuesday is a regular council meeting for the city of Barre. The meeting will take place on zoom starting at 7 p.m.

Topics that will be on the agenda include but are not limited to: The Water System Chlorine Study, First Public Hearing on Proposed Charter Changes, and Authorization to Execute Contract in Support of the State Emergency Sheltering Program.

If you want to weigh in on the conversation, or simply observe login to zoom with the credentials below:

Join Zoom Meeting:

Meeting ID: 956 1316 4796 Passcode: 570803

Dial-in number: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Looking ahead to this Wednesday the American Lung Association will release their 19th Annual ‘State of Tobacco Control’ Report’.

The report has been studying the impacts of Vermont’s efforts to reduce Tobacco use and address the Youth Vaping Epidemic. The annual report grades the state on how effective its control measures have been in including funding for state tobacco prevention programs, state tobacco taxes, smoke-free workplace laws, etc.

There is a new category this year: ‘Ending the sale of flavored tobacco products’. The report will also address the impacts of tobacco on some minority groups.

To learn more about the report you can check out The American Lung Association’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.