Massachusetts man wins Vermont lifetime hunting license

Robert Hubbard, of Warwick, Massachusetts, was drawn as the winner from more than 19,400 tickets bought in 2020.(wcax)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Massachusetts man has won a lottery to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says 57-year-old Robert Hubbard, of Warwick, Massachusetts, was drawn as the winner from more than 19,400 tickets bought in 2020. Officials say sales of the $2 tickets brought net sales of nearly $39,000 to the department, which can be leveraged with federal funds to produce more than $155,000 to support fish and wildlife conservation in Vermont.

