Montpelier chocolate company wins national award

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thirteen Vermont businesses recently received a national award for their tasty goods and good deeds, including one that makes sweet treats in Montpelier.

Rabble-Rouser Chocolate and Craft Company is a locally-owned business that can now add a 2021 national award for its Dulcey chocolate to its repertoire.

“I feel like Vermont right now is such a hub for really delicious food, and it’s great to be part of that thread of the story of Vermont producing good food,” said Liz Knapp, a chocolatier and co-owner at Rabble-Rouser.

Employee-owned Rabble-Rouser won in the Good Foods awards confection category. It was selected out of more than 1,900 entries in 16 categories. The chocolatiers say they pride themselves on not just making sure their products taste great but also having a strong emphasis on supporting others in the process.

They even get their cacao from small, family-owned farms in Central America. “At Rabble-Rouser, we think of chocolate really as a medium for a lot of different things. We think of chocolate as a medium for economic justice for social justice, for supporting regenerative agriculture, and so it’s important to us to source local and sustainable ingredients,” Knapp said.

The winning chocolate has a ganache with locally-sourced cream from Vermont-based Butterworks Farm. combined with dulcey, a caramelized white chocolate they sourced from France. They then dip it into their special dark chocolate and sprinkle it with sea salt.

In difficult times like these, the company hopes this national award will help attract even more chocolate-lovers.

“As soon as the pandemic started, they got a little more to shopping locally and shopping small business, so we really used that award as like a boost to get us out there to those people that would rather spend a little more for a craft good that’s produced by a small, socially-aware business,” said Amanda Copeland, who is also a chocolatier at Rabble-Rouser.

The storefront selling craft goods and chocolate opened a year and a half ago at 64 Main St. in Montpelier.

