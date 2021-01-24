Advertisement

New Hampshire State Police changes policy on arm tattoos

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police are hoping to expand their applicant pool by ending a longstanding ban on hiring people with arm tattoos. Lt. Brendan Davey, commander of the agency’s recruitment and training unit, told WMUR-TV that they have had to reject some talented applicants because of the policy. Tattoos that are deemed racist, sexist or indecent in any way will still not be allowed. He said many people have tattoos that are inoffensive, including patriotic ink or memorials to friends they’ve lost. Tattoos on the neck, face and hand - including wedding band tattoos - are still not allowed.

