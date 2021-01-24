Advertisement

Plattsburgh town employee tests positive for COVID19

The Plattsburgh town offices underwent a deep clean Saturday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Town of Plattsburgh’s buildings and offices are closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID19.

Town supervisor Michael Cashman says the person may have exposed other employees, who’ve been instructed to take a test immediately. The town offices underwent a deep clean Saturday.

Cashman encourages residents use the town’s drop box to mail items and the town’s online service for other matters.

“The Town of Plattsburgh is strictly following our COVID-19 Safety Plan. Even still the Town is not immune. This should serve as a reminder of how we must all be vigilant. Working as a community to protect each other. We are doing all these things to protect one another but also protect our healthcare system,” Cashman wrote in a statement.

Only some people with appointments or deliveries will be allowed to enter the premises on a case-by-case basis.

